CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that bids will be accepted by the City Clerk until 2:00 P.M. on March 22, 2022 for the construction of the following described local improvement in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: Cascade Lake Park Improvements Bidders may view and order bid documents by going to the City of Rochester Online Plan Room at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/public-works/rfps-bid-projects/requests-for-proposals Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 23 day of February 2022. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (March 12, 2022) 40946