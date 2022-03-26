CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on April 19, 2022 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: SAP 159-090-022 J4693 2022 Multi Use Path along Broadway and TH 14 (12 St SW) from 14 St SW to Crossroads Dr SW To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.uccs.com/ Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 21 day of March 2022. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (March 26, 2022) 45477