CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk until 2:00 P.M. on May 5, 2022, for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: City of Rochester Building Automation System Replacements & Integration Bidders may view and order bid documents by going to the City of Rochester Online Plan Room at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/public-works/rfps-bid-projects/requests-for-proposals, or by contacting Franz Reprographics-Rochester, 128 17th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN 55901, Phone: 507.287.1090. https://franzrepro.com. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 4 day of April 2022. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (April 9, 2022) 50918