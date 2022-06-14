CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on July 5, 2022 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: J7345 5 St SW Reconstruction and RPU Duct Bank from 2 Ave SW to 4 Ave SW Said Construction generally consists of Sanitary Sewer, Watermain, Storm Sewer and Water Service Connections and Street Reconstruction Work. The work includes the following approximate quantities of work: ITEM DESCRIPTION UNITS QUANTITY S100.516 FURNISH & INSTALL 12IN – 18IN REINFORCED CONCRETE PIPE CLASS V L F 690 S100.545 CONSTRUCT DRAINAGE STRUCTURE (2X3 – 72”) EA 16 S100.520 FURNISH AND INSTALL 8” PVC PIPE SEWER L F 440 W200.528 INSTALL 8IN DUCTILE IRON PIPE CLASS 52 L F 710 C150.570 RECONSTRUCT EXISTING SANITARY SERVICE CONNECTIONS EA 3 2106.507 EXCAVATION – COMMON C Y 700 2106.507 EXCAVATION - SUBGRADE C Y 1070 2106.507 SELECT GRANULAR EMBANKMENT MOD C Y 1070 2211.507 AGGREGATE BASE (CV) CLASS 5 C Y 480 2301.504 CONCRETE PAVEMENT 8” S Y 1600 2360.509 TYPE SP 9.5 WEARING COURSE MIX (2,C) TON 130 2360.509 TYPE SP 12.5 WEARING COURSE MIX (2,C) TON 130 2531.503 CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER DESIGN B624 L F 1200 To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.uccs.com/ Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 14 day of June 2022. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (June 14, 2022) 72964