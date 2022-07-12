CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on August 2, 2022 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: Project No. J4410 East River Rd. NE Sanitary Sewer Repair MH 10/0050 to MH 10/0063 Said Construction generally consists of Sanitary Sewer, Drainageway and Street Reconstruction Work. The work includes the following approximate quantities of work: ITEM DESCRIPTION UNITS QUANTITY C150.569/00004 RECONNECT EXISTING 4” SANITARY SERVICE EACH 8 S100.520/00120 FURNISH & INSTALL 12IN ALTERNATE PIPE SEWER L F 683 S100.520/00150 FURNISH & INSTALL 15IN ALTERNATE PIPE SEWER L F 819 S100.545/30000 CONSTRUCT STRUCTURE TYPE 3 (48IN) STR 6 2101.502.00020 CLEARING ACRE 1.45 2531.503/02315 CONCRETE CURB & GUTTER DESIGN B624 L F 40 2575.605/00070 TURF ESTABLISHMENT ACRE 0.8 2511.507/00015 RANDOM RIPRAP CLASS IV C Y 331 To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.mn.uccs.com. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 12th day of July 2022. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (July 12, 2022) 80577