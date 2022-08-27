CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that electronic bids will be accepted by the City Clerk through https://bidvault.mn.uccs.com/, until 11:00 A.M. on September 20, 2022 for the construction of the following described local improvement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429, as amended, in accordance with the plans and specifications for the same which are on file in the Office of the City Clerk of said City: J1037-1 Downtown Building Energy Transition – Public Library A pre-bid site inspection will be held starting at the 101 2nd St SE site on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Attendance at the pre-bid site inspection is mandatory. To become a registered plan holder on https://mn-ci-rochester.app.rtvision.com/oneoffice/bidding, you must create an account at: https://connex.mn.uccs.com. Bidders are responsible for all present and future downloads, including addendums and their attachments. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota this 22 day of August, 2022. Kelly K. Geistler, City Clerk (August 27, 2022) 95579