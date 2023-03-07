CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARI

CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE ISSUANCE OF TAX ABATEMENT BONDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota (the “City”), will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 20, 2023, at a meeting of the Common Council beginning on or after 7:00 p.m., Central Time, on the proposal to abate all or a portion of property taxes levied by the City on the parcels listed below (the “Abatement Parcels”). The purpose of the proposed abatement is to undertake financing certain park improvements, including without limitation the Soldiers Field Pool and improvements at Silver Lake Park and other park improvements included in the accelerated projects list approved by the Council on January 19, 2022. At the public hearing, the Council will consider an abatement resolution under which the City will collect the City’s share of property taxes from the Abatement Parcels for a maximum of 20 years each, and use those revenues to pay for certain park improvements, including without limitation the Soldiers Field Pool and improvements at Silver Lake Park and other park improvements included in the accelerated projects list approved by the Council on January 19, 2022. The total amount of abatement is estimated not to exceed $20,000,000, representing the aggregate abatement dollars to be collected and transferred to the City over a maximum of 20 years. The proposed abatement bonds will not affect tax rates for the Abatement Parcels or otherwise impact taxation of the Abatement Parcels differently from other parcels in the City. The Council will give all persons who appear at or submit comments in writing prior to the hearing, an opportunity to express their views with respect to the proposal. Interested persons may file written comments respecting the proposal with the City Clerk (507-328-2900) at or prior to said public hearing. Interested persons may view and participate in the meeting both in-person and virtually. TO VIEW: - Cable Television. View the meeting on cable TV on Channels 180 or 188 (Spectrum), or Channel 80 (MetroNet). - Livestream. Livestream the meeting by visiting www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” link on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. TO PARTICIPATE: - Zoom. Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into a web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB or by calling : 1-312-626-6799. The Webinar ID is 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 – Press *9 to raise your hand. After the clerk invites you to unmute, press *6. - In-Person. Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 151 4th Street SE, in the City. The City welcomes the use of masks and social distancing inside City facilities. The Abatement Parcels are as follows: [list of parcel identification numbers] (March 7, 2023) 200283