CITY OF ROCHESTER/ ROCHESTER INTERNATION

CITY OF ROCHESTER/ ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT NOTICE OF DRAFT SUPPLEMENTAL ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT AVAILABILITY & PUBLIC HEARING FOR ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT RUNWAY 2/20 PROJECT – UNINTERRUPTED SERVICE Notice is hereby given that the City of Rochester will hold a public hearing on February 15, 2023, via a virtual Zoom meeting, to receive testimony relative to the draft federal Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA) for the Rochester International Airport (RST) Runway 2/20 Project – Uninterrupted Service. The virtual public hearing will also be aired at the Airport for anyone unable to access the meeting virtually and wishing to attend in person. There will be a presentation beginning at 6:00 p.m. CST, including an opportunity for the public to ask questions, with the public hearing to follow. There is no set end time for the public hearing. The hearing will conclude once all who wish to give public testimony have had the opportunity to do so. The City, as the Airport Sponsor, intends to undertake a project reconstructing portions of and extending Runway 2/20 along with associated airfield improvements to maintain access for current users during periods when Runway 13/31 is unavailable. In July 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a Finding of No Significant Impact/Record of Decision (FONSI/ROD) for the proposed Runway 2/20 Project – Uninterrupted Service Environmental Assessment (EA). The FONSI/ROD provided a review of the proposed action, mitigation, and the basis for the FAA’s finding. The approved project included moving a petroleum pipeline, overhead power lines, and portions of 31st Avenue SW, 90th Street SW (former Trunk Highway 30), and 95th Street SW and acquiring land to accommodate the Runway 2/20 extension. Since issuing the 2021 EA FONSI/ROD, the FAA has determined that the approved action needs to be updated to include project components not explicitly considered by the 2021 EA. These include modifications to the petroleum pipeline alignment and limits of disturbance, construction staging areas, revised land acquisition boundaries, updated road easements, modifications to communication line relocations, additional tree clearing, relocated field accesses, and additional on-airport runway lights and access roads. In accordance with its responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the FAA requires the City to complete an SEA. During the SEA process, the City and its airport consultant evaluated the environmental, economic, and social effects of the proposed supplemental project components. The supplemental project components include an additional .08 acres of temporary wetland impacts. The results of the analysis are published in the Draft SEA document, which can be viewed on the project webpage, https://FlyRST.com/EA, beginning January 14, or at the RST Airport Administration office at 7600 Helgerson Dr. SW, Rochester, MN 55902. In-person viewing is by appointment only; please call 507-282-2328 ext. 6 to schedule. The Airport Administration office is ADA accessible. The public comment period for the Draft SEA closes at 5:00 p.m. CST on February 26, 2023. To attend the virtual public hearing, the public is encouraged to register in advance and receive the Zoom meeting link by visiting the RST EA webpage at https://FlyRST.com/EA. Alternately, the public can participate by phone (audio only) or the Zoom website by using the phone number or link along with the meeting ID and passcode listed below: Phone: 312-626-6799 www.zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 862 3038 3573 Passcode/Participant ID: 024853 RST will also air the virtual public hearing at the Airport for those unable to access the meeting virtually. Those wishing to attend in person should RSVP to the RST Airport Administration office at 507-282-2328 ext. 6 no later than 4:00 p.m. CST on Monday, February 13, 2023. The purpose of the public hearing is to address the supplemental proposed action’s potential economic, social, and environmental effects. All interested persons are invited to attend and to present concise, relevant oral and written statements concerning the economic, social, and environmental effects of the supplemental project components. Written comments will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. CST on February 26, 2023. Written comments can be submitted via email to colleen.bosold@meadhunt.com or mailed to: Rochester International Airport SEA Comments c/o Colleen Bosold, Mead & Hunt 7900 International Drive, Suite 980 Bloomington, MN 55425 Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold from public review your personal identifying information, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so. (Jan 14, 2023) 158533