Colleges and Universities, Minnesota Sta

Colleges and Universities, Minnesota State (MnSCU) Rochester Community and Technical College Notice of Request for Proposal (RFP) for food service and concession needs. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rochester Community and Technical College is accepting Requests for Proposals for our food service and concessions operation. The contract will be awarded for three (3) years beginning July 1, 2023, running through June 30, 2026, with a two (2) one year renewal option. To receive a copy of the RFP, send an e-mail to june.meitzner@rctc.edu A mandatory informational meeting and walk through for all interested bidders is on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 P.M. in room CF206/208. Proposals are due back by Monday December 5, 2022; 4:00 P.M. CT and are to be addressed to June Meitzner, Rochester Community and Technical College 851 30th Ave SE Rochester, MN 55904; Room SS153. Late responses will not be considered. Faxes are not acceptable. A food service presentation by invitation may be scheduled for Monday, December 12, 2022, in room TBD. Any questions should be in a form of an RFI and directed to Kelly Pyfferoen: Kelly.pyfferoen@rctc.edu Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is not obligated to complete the proposed project and reserves the right to cancel this solicitation. (Nov. 8, 2022) 119845