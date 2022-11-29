Colleges and Universities, Minnesota Sta

Colleges and Universities, Minnesota State (MnSCU) Rochester Community and Technical College Notice of Request for Proposal (RFP) for Security Systems: Surveillance, Monitoring, Maintenance NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rochester Community and Technical College is accepting Requests for Proposals for our Security Systems: Surveillance, Monitoring, Maintenance. The contract will be awarded for three (3) years beginning July 1, 2023, with the option to extend for two (2) additional one-year periods. To receive a copy of the RFP, send an e-mail to june.meitzner@rctc.edu A mandatory informational meeting and walk through for all potential or interested responders is on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. CT in Room CF206/208 (Coffman Hall) at Rochester Community and Technical College 851 30th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Proposals are due back by Monday December 19, 2022; 4:00 P.M. CT and are to be addressed to June Meitzner, Rochester Community and Technical College 851 30th Ave SE Rochester, MN 55904; Room SS153. Late responses will not be considered. Faxes are not acceptable. A presentation by invitation – Optional by College may be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in room TBD. Any questions should be in a form of an RFI and directed to Kelly Pyfferoen: Kelly.pyfferoen@rctc.edu Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is not obligated to complete the proposed project and reserves the right to cancel this solicitation. (Nov. 29, 2022) 124974