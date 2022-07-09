Commonwealth of Massachusetts The Trial Court Probate and Family Court Department WORCESTER, Division Docket No. 21 W0532 Summons By Publication and Mailing via Text Message * Maria Manuela Dutan Mayancela, Plaintiff V. Ector Zhagnay Defendant To the above-named Defendant: Ector Zhagnay A Complaint has been presented to this Court by the Plaintiff, seeking Complaint for Paternity. You are required to serve upon Johanna Herrero, Esq, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 111 Devonshire Street, Floor 3, Boston, MA 02108 your answer on or before August 31, 2022. If you fail to do so, the court will proceed to the hearing and adjudication of this action. You are also required to file a copy of your answer in the office of the Register of this Court at WORCESTER. Witness, Leilah A. Keamy, Esquire, First Justice of said Court at Worcester, this 02nd Day of June 2022. /s/ Stephanie K. Register of Probate Court (July 9, 2022) 79749