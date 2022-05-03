CORRECTED - NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED PUBLIC INFORMATION & ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT SCOPING MEETINGS Issued: April 19, 2022 In the Matter of the Application of Dodge County Wind, LLC for a Certificate of Need, a Site Permit, and a Route Permit for the up to 259 MW Large Wind Energy Conversion System and associated 161 kV Transmission Line in Dodge, Mower and Steele Counties, Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Docket Numbers: IP6981/CN-20-865 (certificate of need); IP6981/WS-20-866 (site permit); IP6981/TL-20-867 (route permit) In the April 14, 2022, Notice of Rescheduled Public Information & Environmental Assessment Scoping Meetings, the dates of the meetings were listed incorrectly. This notice has been updated with the correct dates. In-Person Meetings Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Time: 1pm and 6pm Location: Kasson State Theater, 221 W Main St., Kasson, MN 55944 To find out if a meeting is canceled. Call (toll-free) 1-855-731-6208 or 651-201-2213 or visit mn.gov/puc. Remote Access Meeting Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Time: 6pm Telephone: 1-855-282-6330 Web Address: https://minnesota.webex.com Event Password, if needed: MnPUC! (667820 on the telephone) Access Code: 2488 670 3459 • Meeting video and audio are available via the internet. • Logon five to 15 minutes before the meeting begins. You will be asked to join the meeting through a Webex application or through a plug-in for your web browser. • You will be asked to enter your name and email address. • Attendees will be muted. If you would like to ask a question or make a comment during the meeting, use the chat function to send a message to the meeting moderator. Your line will be unmuted, and you will be able to ask your question or make a comment. • You may call in on your telephone and listen to the meeting. If you would like to ask a question or make a comment during the meeting, press *3 on your telephone. • If you have questions about participating in the meeting or need assistance during the meeting, please contact the Public Advisor at the Commission (contact information below). Project Description Dodge County Wind, LLC (DCW or applicant), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC proposes to construct, own, and operate the up to 259 megawatt (MW) Dodge County Wind Farm in Dodge and Steele counties and approximately 26.8 miles of 161 kV transmission line in Dodge and Mower counties (Project). The Project would include up to 79 turbines. The proposed 11 GE 2.52 MW turbines have 382-foot blades on 295-foot towers, for a total height of 486.5 feet from ground to the extended blade tip. DCW proposes to use two configurations of the GE 3.4 turbines: eight (8) with 459-foot blades on 266-foot towers, for a total height of 495 feet, and 60 with 459-foot blades on 322-foot towers, for a total height of 551 feet. Additionally, the Project will include a collector substation, collection lines, an operation and maintenance building, a permanent meteorological tower, and gravel access roads. The associated 161 kV transmission line would connect the wind farm to the Pleasant Valley substation in Mower County. Submit Written Comments Topics for Public Comment: • What potential human and environmental impacts of the proposed project should be considered in the Environmental Assessment (EA) and/or the draft site permit? • What are possible methods to minimize, mitigate, or avoid potential impacts of the proposed project that should be considered in the EA and the draft site permit? • Are there any alternative routes or route segments that should be considered to address potential impacts associated with the 161 kV transmission line? • Are there any unique characteristics of the proposed site or the project that should be considered? • Are there other ways to meet the stated need for the project, for example, a different size project or a different type of facility? If so, what alternatives to the project should be studied in the EA? • Are there any items missing or mischaracterized in any of the applications, or any issues that need further development? Comment Period: Comments accepted through May 25, 2022 at 4:30pm. Comments received after the close of the comment period may or may not be considered in determining the scope of the EA. Comments may be submitted by any of the following means: Online: https://mn.gov/commerce/energyfacilities/#comment Email: suzanne.steinhauer@state.mn.us US Mail: Suzanne Steinhauer, Environmental Review Manager Minnesota Department of Commerce 85 7th Place East, Suite 500 St. Paul MN 55101 Fax: 651-539-0109 Important Comments will be made available to the public via the Public Utilities Commission’s website, except in limited circumstances consistent with the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. The Commission does not edit or delete personal identifying information from submissions. Process Information The Commission must approve a certificate of need, a site permit, and a route permit before the proposed Dodge County Wind project can be built. The permitting process provides for extensive citizen participation and includes several opportunities for public input such as public meetings, public comment periods, and public hearings. The information gathered throughout the permitting process informs the Commission’s final decision on a permit. The permitting process begins with the Commission’s acceptance of a permit application. The Commission accepted Dodge County Wind’s applications as substantially complete on March 8, 2022. The review time generally varies between 6 to 12 months depending on the size, type, and complexity of the project. Following the written comment period associated with the public information and scoping meeting the Minnesota Department of Commerce (Department) will prepare and propose an EA scoping decision and a preliminary draft site permit for the Commission to consider. The Commission will utilize the Department’s preliminary draft site permit, as well as any revisions they feel are reasonable and appropriate, to issue a draft site permit on the project for further consideration. Once the EA scoping decision is issued, the Department will prepare the EA. Upon completion of the EA, a public hearing will be held in the project area. The hearing will be conducted by an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) from the Office of Administrative Hearings. The hearing will provide an opportunity for interested persons to ask questions, provide verbal and written comments, and present evidence on all components of the proposed project. The ALJ will submit a report to the Commission containing findings, conclusions, and a recommendation. Upon receipt of the report from the ALJ, the Commission will make a decision on whether to grant the certificate of need, site permit, and route permit applications. Minnesota Statutes and Rules. For statute and rule information see Minn. Stat. § 216B.243 and Minn. R. ch. 7849 (certificate of need); Minn. Stat. § 216F and Minn. R. ch. 7854 (site permit); Minn. Stat. § 216E and Minn. R. ch. 7850 (route permit) at: https://www.revisor.mn.gov. How to Learn More Department of Commerce Project Website: Dodge County Wind Project - https://apps.commerce.state.mn.us/eera/web/project/13333 Project Mailing List: Sign up to receive notices about project milestones and opportunities to participate (meetings, comment periods, etc.). Contact docketing.puc@state.mn.us or 651-201-2246 with the docket number (20- 865, 866, or 867), your name, mailing address and email address. Subscribe to the Docket: To receive email notification when new documents are filed in this matter visit: https://www.edockets.state.mn.us/EFiling and select Subscribe to Dockets. Full Case Record: See all documents filed in this matter on the Commission’s website at: mn.gov/puc/edockets, select Go to eDockets Project Database, enter the year (20) and the docket number (865, 866, or 867), and select Search. Community Locations: The certificate of need, site permit, and route permit applications are available at these locations: • Blooming Prairie Public Library, 138 Hwy Ave S, Blooming Prairie, MN 55917 • Brownsdale Public Library, 103 Main St E, Brownsdale, MN 55918 • Dodge Center Library, 13 1st Ave NW, Dodge Center, MN 55927 Project Contacts Public Utilities Commission Public Advisor Scott Ek - publicadvisor.puc@state.mn.us, 651-201-2255 Public Utilities Commission Energy Facilities Planner Charley Bruce - charley.bruce@state.mn.us, 651-201-2251 Department of Commerce Environmental Review Manager Suzanne Steinhauer – suzanne.steinhauer@state.mn.us, 651-539-1843 Dodge County Wind Project Contact Mark Lennox – mark.lennox@nexteraenergy.com, 561-694-3392 If any reasonable accommodation is needed so that you may fully participate in these meetings, for example sign language or large print materials, please contact the Office of Administrative Hearings at 651-361-7900 (voice) at least one week before the meeting. To request this document in another format such as large print or audio, call 651.296.0406 (voice). Persons with a hearing or speech impairment may call using their preferred Telecommunications Relay Service. Dodge County Wind Project Map (below) (May 3, 2022) 58104