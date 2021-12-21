December 21, 2021 The Byron Planning Com

December 21, 2021 The Byron Planning Commission will be conducting a public hearing at City Hall on January 4, 2022 at 6:00pm. This meeting will be discussing the following issue: 1. The City of Byron, owner of 222 - 2nd Avenue SW, is proceeding with vacating an easement that runs diagonally from the SE corner of the property to the NW corner of the property. Any utilities that have a vested interest in this easement should notify the City prior to December 27, 2021. The public is welcome to attend. Call 507-775-3400 or stop by City Hall for further information. (Dec. 21, 2021) 15283