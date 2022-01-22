SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Published January 22, 2022 02:23 AM
DISH Wireless is proposing to collocate telecommunications antennas on a water tank located at 901 4th Street SW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN 55902, (44° 01’ 10.9” N, 92° 28’ 39.4” W). Impact7G, Inc. is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7G, Inc. at 9550 Hickman Road, Suite 105, Clive, IA 50325 or call 515-473-6256 and reference project # DISH Wireless-45-CM. (Jan. 22, 2022) 24600

