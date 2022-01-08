SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

DISH Wireless proposes to collocate tele

Published January 08, 2022 02:23 AM
Share

DISH Wireless proposes to collocate telecommunications antennas and associated equipment on a building located at an address 220 South Broadway Avenue, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN 55904 (N 44° 01’ 15.80”, W 92° 27’ 44.88”). DISH Wireless is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7G, Inc. – Telecommunications Department at 9550 Hickman Road, Clive, IA 50325 or call 515-473-6256 (Ref. DISH #37; AM). (Jan. 8, 2022) 20611

Most Recent
City of Rochester, Minnesota NOTICE OF H
January 08, 2022 02:23 AM
NOTICE OF INTENT TO HOLD A PUBLIC HEARIN
January 08, 2022 02:23 AM
NOTICE OF RE-BIDS Notice is hereby given
January 08, 2022 02:23 AM
CITY OF ROCHESTER NOTICE OF BIDS Notice
January 08, 2022 02:23 AM
SALEM TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTIC
January 08, 2022 02:23 AM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb
January 08, 2022 02:23 AM