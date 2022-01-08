DISH Wireless proposes to collocate tele

DISH Wireless proposes to collocate telecommunications antennas and associated equipment on a building located at an address 220 South Broadway Avenue, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN 55904 (N 44° 01’ 15.80”, W 92° 27’ 44.88”). DISH Wireless is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7G, Inc. – Telecommunications Department at 9550 Hickman Road, Clive, IA 50325 or call 515-473-6256 (Ref. DISH #37; AM). (Jan. 8, 2022) 20611