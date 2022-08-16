DOCUMENT 01 2022 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Dodge County Environmental Services ReUse Center Building Mantorville, Minnesota ATTENTION: Contractors Dodge County Environmental Services is requesting proposals for the construction of a ReUse Center Building. Project Location: Parcel ID 13.901.1501, Section 28 – Mantorville Township 62436 240th Ave, Kasson, MN 55944 14.61 acre Parcel south of the Dodge County Transfer Station/Recycling Center/Demolition Landfill To obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals, contact: Rita Cole at rita.cole@co.dodge.mn.us or can be picked up at the Dodge County Environmental Services office at the location below on the 2nd floor. Contractors may submit proposals to: Dodge County Environmental Services 721 North Main Street Dept 391 Mantorville, MN 55955 All proposals must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 6th, 2022. All proposals should be delivered in a sealed envelope and addressed clearly: Dodge County ReUse Center Dodge County has the right to reject any proposal for a sound, documented reasons or to reject all proposals if there is an insufficient number of proposals. Sealed bids for the project designated above will be received for and on behalf of Dodge County hereinafter referred to as the Owner, at the location listed above, on or before the above mentioned time and date. (August 16 & 20, 2022) 91353