© 2022 Xcel Energy Inc. ELECTRIC RATE INCREASE NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR XCEL ENERGY MINNESOTA CUSTOMERS Xcel Energy has asked the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) to approve an increase to electric rates over a three-year period beginning January 2022. The requested increase for 2022 is about 12.2 percent, or $396 million. Xcel Energy requested an additional 4.8 percent, or $150.2 million, for 2023; and an additional 4.2 percent, or $131.2 million, for 2024. On average, the proposed final rate change, which includes the 2022 Test Year and 2023 and 2024 Plan Years, would increase the bill for a typical residential electric customer by $18.56 per month. The MPUC may either approve or deny the requested changes and may approve a lesser or greater increase than was requested for any customer class or classes of service. The MPUC will likely make its decision on our rate request in the second quarter of 2023. If final rates are lower than interim (temporary) rates, we will refund customers the difference with interest. If final rates are higher than interim rates, we will not charge customers the difference. If you move before a refund is issued and we cannot find you, your refund may be treated as abandoned property and sent to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, Unclaimed Property Unit. You can check for unclaimed property at www.missingmoney.com. To make sure we can send you any refund owed, please provide a forwarding address when you stop service. PUBLIC HEARINGS Administrative Law Judge Christa L. Moseng will hold five in-person public hearings and two virtual public hearings so that customers have an opportunity to comment on the company’s request. Any Xcel Energy customer or other person may attend or provide comments at the hearings. You are invited to comment on the adequacy and quality of Xcel Energy’s service, the level of rates, or other related matters. You do not need to be represented by an attorney. The hearings will begin at their scheduled time and adjourn after everyone present has had an opportunity to comment or ask questions. Date Time Location Tuesday, October 4, 2022 1:00 p.m. Brookview Golden Valley Bassett Creek North Room 316 Brookview Pkwy S Golden Valley, MN Tuesday, October 4, 2022 6:00 p.m. Woodbury Central Park Valley Creek Room A 8595 Central Park Place Woodbury, MN Wednesday, October 5, 2022 6:00 p.m. Red Wing Ignite 419 Bush Street Red Wing, MN Thursday, October 6, 2022 6:00 p.m. Courtyard by Marriott 404 W St. Germain Stree St Cloud, MN Monday, October 31, 2022 1:30 p.m. Virtual WebEx Wednesday, November 2, 2022 6:00 p.m. Virtual WebEx Thursday, November 3, 2022 6:00 p.m. Courtyard by Marriott 901 Raintree Road Mankato, MN Bad weather? Find out if a hearing is canceled – call (toll free) 855-731-6208 or 651-201-2213 or visit mn.gov/puc. VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARINGS Public hearings have been scheduled as follows to be held via video conference. October 31, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. and November 2, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Attend by Internet Connection (Audio and Video) To join the virtual hearing using a computer, tablet or smart phone, where you will have audio and video capability, go to: https://minnesota.webex.com. In the gray box where it says, “Enter Meeting Information,” type the Event Number below for the public hearing date you are attending: October 31, 2022 1:30 p.m. November 2, 2022 6:00 p.m. Event Number: 2497 602 4179 Event Password, if needed: Xcel! Event Number: 2482 175 8271 Event Password, if needed: Xcel! Directions for Appearing via WebEx. • Log on 5 to 15 minutes before the hearing begins. You will be asked to join the hearing through a Webex application or through a plug-in for your web browser. • Enter the Event Number shown in the box above. • Next you will be asked to enter your name, your email address, and an event password (if required). After entering this information, click “Join Now” and you will be granted access to the virtual hearing. • When you enter the hearing, your microphone will be muted. If you would like to ask a question or make a comment during the meeting, use the chat function to send a message to the meeting moderator, who will place you in the queue to comment. When it is your turn to comment, your name will be called and your line will be unmuted. You will then be able to ask questions or make a comment. To Attend by Telephone (Audio Only) If you do not have access to a computer, tablet, or smart phone, or if you would prefer to attend the hearing via audio only, you may join using any type of telephone. You do not need internet access to call into the hearing; however, you will only be able to hear (not see) the speakers. You will still be able to comment and ask questions. Use the information in the box below to dial into the hearing. You will be asked to enter the access code for the hearing, as set forth below: October 31, 2022 1:30 p.m. November 2, 2022 6:00 p.m. Phone: 1-855-282-6330 Access Code: 21630 Phone: 1-855-282-6330 Access Code: 21630 If you would like to ask a question or make a comment during the hearing, press *3 on your telephone. You will then be placed into the queue to comment. When it is your turn to speak, the last few digits of your telephone number will be announced by the moderator and your line will be unmuted, allowing you to be heard. PUBLIC HEARING AND PROCESS INFORMATION Administrative Law Judge Christa L. Moseng will preside over the public hearings and will provide the Commission with findings of fact, conclusions of law, and recommendations after the conclusion of the evidentiary hearing. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public input on the proposed rate increase. At the public hearings, interested persons have the opportunity to: (1) ask questions of the utility and agency staff; and (2) offer verbal and written comments on the merits of the proposed rate increase. Members of the public may participate without needing to intervene as a party. Representation by legal counsel is permitted but not required. Please note that the public hearings will end when all attendees present have had the opportunity to comment and all other business has been concluded. You are encouraged to join the meeting at the scheduled start time to be placed on the queue to comment. Commenters will be called in the order they enter the queue. Therefore, it is advantageous to arrive at the beginning of the hearing. Written comments may be submitted during the comment period before and after the public hearings. Follow the instructions below to provide written comment. Please contact Jorge Alonso at 651-201-2258 or Jorge.alonso@state.mn.us or Ben Gustafson at 651-201-2247 or ben.gustafson@state.mn.us if you have questions on how to participate or have trouble accessing the public hearing using telephone or internet. WRITTEN COMMENTS TO THE MINNESOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION You can still submit comments even if you do not attend a public hearing. Comment Period Comments accepted through January 6, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. • Comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. on the close date. • Comments received after the comment period closes may or may not be considered in the Commission’s decision. How to Submit a Written Comment Written comments can be submitted via: (1) the Commission’s website; (2) electronic mail; (3) U.S. Mail; or (4) facsimile. To learn how to submit a comment in any of these ways, please visit mn.gov/puc, select “Consumers” from the dropdown menu on the top of the page, then select “Public Comments and How to Participate.” This will take you to the Public Comment page, where you will find a list of ways to comment. Be sure to reference PUC Docket No. 21-630 in the subject line of your comment. If you do not have access to the internet, you may send or deliver your comment to: Minnesota Public Utilities Commission 121 7th Place East, Ste. 350 St. Paul, MN 55101 How to Provide Video Comments Public comments are encouraged as written submissions and in-person oral comments during virtual public hearings. However, if you prefer, you can record and submit a video comment using Flip. Flip is free, there is no cost to you. You will need a Microsoft or Google account, like a Gmail email address, to access Flip. Videos can be up to 3 minutes in length and must include your name and the city and state where you live. Follow the link https://flip.com/3a359fa2 to record your video. You may also visit the Flip main page at, https://info.flip.com, and type in Join Code 3a359fa2. Video comment submissions may be played during the virtual public hearings, if time permits. Recorded comments may be shown after those in attendance at the virtual hearings have had the opportunity to comment. Depending on the number of video comments received, the Administrative Law Judge will determine if time permits to play the video comments at the virtual public hearings on October 31, 2022. The video comments received may be played at either the October 31, 2022, 1:30 pm or November 2, 2022, 6:00 pm virtual hearing. Not all comments may be played given time constraints. Video comments will be played in the order received. Regardless of whether a video comment is played during the virtual hearings, all videos received by November 3, 2022 at 7:30 pm will be reviewed by Administrative Law Judge Moseng. Video comments will continue to be accepted via Flip until November 3, 2022; however, only those received by October 30, 2022 will potentially be played during one of the public hearings. The entire collection of received videos can be viewed using the Flip link above and a transcript of the videos will be included in the official eDockets record. Important: Comments can be reviewed by the public on the MPUC’s website, except in limited circumstances consistent with the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. The MPUC does not edit or delete personally identifying information or any other information from comments received. EVIDENTIARY HEARINGS Formal evidentiary hearings on Xcel Energy’s proposal will be held on December 13 to 16, 2022, starting at 9:00 a.m. each day. The evidentiary hearing will be held at the Public Utilities Commission, 350 Metro Square Building, 121 Seventh Place East, St. Paul, Minnesota. Individuals who cannot attend in person, may attend via Microsoft Teams (Teams), a video conferencing platform. Members of the public who wish to attend the hearing through Teams may request an electronic invitation by contacting Judge Moseng legal assistant at michelle.severson@state.mn.us. The purpose of the evidentiary hearing is to allow Xcel Energy, the Minnesota Department of Commerce – Division of Energy Resources, the Minnesota Office of Attorney General – Residential Utilities Division, and parties who have formally joined the contested case, to present testimony and to cross- examine each other’s witnesses on the proposed rate increase. If you wish to formally intervene in this case, as a party to the litigation, you must serve and file a Petition to Intervene, pursuant to Minn. R. 1400.6200. TO LEARN MORE Xcel Energy’s current and proposed rate schedules are available at: Xcel Energy 414 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis MN 55401 Phone: 612-330-5500 Web: https://www.xcelenergy.com/company/rates_and_regulations/filings/minnesota_electric_rate_proposal Minnesota Department of Commerce 85 7th Place East, Suite 500, St. Paul, MN 55101 Phone: 651-539-1534 Web: https://www.edockets.state.mn.us/EFiling/search.jsp Select (21) in the year field, type (630) in the number field, select Search, and the list of documents will appear on the next page. If you have questions about the MPUC’s review process or submitting comments, contact the Commission’s Consumer Affairs Office at: Minnesota Public Utilities Commission 121 7th Place East, Suite 350 St. Paul, MN 55101 Phone: 651-296-0406 or 800-657-3782 Email: consumer.puc@state.mn.us Be sure to reference Docket Number 21-630 Anyone with hearing or speech disabilities may call through their preferred Telecommunications Relay. PROPOSED RATE INCREASES The table below shows the effect of both the interim and proposed rate changes on monthly bills for residential, commercial and industrial customers with average electric use. Customer type Average 2022 monthly kWh usage Current monthly cost 2022 Interim monthly increase Proposed 2022 monthly cost Proposed 2022 monthly increase Proposed 2023 monthly increase* Proposed 2024 monthly increase** Residential – Overhead line service 514 $77.57 $4.98 $87.49 $9.92 $12.27 $14.75 Residential – Underground line service 752 $111.78 $7.13 $125.60 $13.81 $17.24 $20.87 Energy-Controlled (Dual Fuel) 1,019 $93.43 $6.85 $106.40 $12.97 $17.78 $21.41 Small General Service 794 $109.15 $10.21 $119.10 $9.95 $12.46 $14.63 Small General Time-of-Day Service 1,089 $134.93 $12.01 $147.74 $12.79 $15.72 $18.21 General Service 14,670 $1,679.88 $145.19 $1,867.18 $187.30 $213.28 $226.47 General Time-of-Day Service 123,490 $11,699.82 $918.85 $12,966.05 $1,266.24 $1,326.92 $1,872.25 Peak-Controlled Service 67,093 $9,040.31 $825.69 $10,100.96 $1,060.65 $1,265.88 $1,383.12 Peak-Controlled Time-of-Day Service 605,194 $66,153.60 $5,562.15 $73,651.86 $7,498.26 $9,421.86 $11,190.54 Small Municipal Pumping 615 $86.84 $8.22 $94.79 $7.96 $9.77 $12.84 Municipal Pumping 8,369 $1,082.84 $98.44 $1,202.67 $119.83 $152.06 $166.11 * Cumulative 2022+2023 ** Cumulative 2022+2023+2024 9.8x20_MN-LegalPublicNotice-Elect_Aug2022_P03.indd 1 8/22/22 9:09 AM