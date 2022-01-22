Eligibility Notice for Trade Adjustment Assistance If you were employed with Rest Assured of Rochester, MN, you may be eligible for Trade Adjustment Assistance services. All workers, including teleworkers and staffed workers, related to the production of mattresses are covered by the TAA certification. To be eligible for TAA services under Petition 96977, you must be laid off, or at threat of layoff, between the impact and expiration dates. Impact Date: May 14, 2020 Certification Date: November 15, 2021 Expiration Date: May 14, 2022 TAA services are as follows: • Employment and Case Management Services: skill assessments, career counseling, supportive services, information training, and more • Training: up to 130 weeks of full- or part-time training • Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA): Up to 130 weeks of unemployment benefits for workers enrolled in full-time training • Reemployment Trade Adjustment Assistance: Wage subsidy for up to 2 years available to workers age 50 or over who are reemployed at annual wages of $50,000 or less • Job Search Allowance: Reimbursement for job search costs outside of worker’s local area • Relocation Allowance: Reimbursement for relocation costs for a job outside the worker’s local area • Health Coverage Tax Credit: 72.5% of qualified health insurance premiums for individuals and their families https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/individuals/hctc You may have received a letter in the mail regarding your eligibility. To check your eligibility please email deed.taa@state.mn.us. To protect potential TRA benefits, paperwork is required within 26 weeks of your layoff date or certification date, whichever is later. For more information please visit www.careerforcemn.com/taa (Dec. 4, 2021) 25311