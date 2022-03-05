Eligibility Notice for Trade Adjustment Assistance If you were employed with NRI Electronics Inc. in Rochester, MN, you may be eligible for Trade Adjustment Assistance services. The company’s work is related to the production of wire harnesses and all workers, including teleworkers and staffed workers, are covered by the TAA certification. To be eligible for TAA services under Petition 98171, you must be laid off between the impact and expiration dates. Impact Date: January 19, 2021 Certification Date: February 10, 2022 Expiration Date: February 10, 2024 TAA services are as follows: • Training: up to 130 weeks of full- or part-time training • Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA): Up to 130 weeks of unemployment benefits for workers enrolled in full-time training • Job Search Allowance: Reimbursement for job search costs outside of worker’s local area • Relocation Allowance: Reimbursement for relocation costs for a job outside the worker’s local area You may have received a letter in the mail regarding your eligibility. To check your eligibility please email deed.taa@state.mn.us. To protect potential TRA benefits, paperwork is required within 8 weeks of certification or 16 weeks of layoff, whichever is later. For more information please visit https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/tradeact/benefits/2021-reversion (March 5, 2022) 38912