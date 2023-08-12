ELMIRA TOWNSHIP Section 10.52 – Solar En

ELMIRA TOWNSHIP Section 10.52 – Solar Energy Farms WHEREAS, Elmira Township, in order to eliminate conflicts with the Olmsted County ordinance, elects to create regulations regarding the construction of solar energy farms, within its jurisdiction; and, WHEREAS, a public hearing regarding said ordinance addition was duly noticed and held after 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at the Elmira Town Hall, by the Elmira Town Board acting as the Township Planning Commission which made a recommendation to the Township Board, and; WHEREAS, the Board considered the Township Planning Commission’s recommendation at their regular meeting also on August 2nd, 2022. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED, by the Elmira Town Board, that Section 10.52, A through D, Solar Energy Farms is hereby adopted as ordinance number 2022-01. Following is publication in summary form. The titles of each section are: Section 10.52 A. Purpose B. Location and Site Design Requirements C. Decommissioning of Solar Farms D. Conditional Use Review Criteria Passed and adopted on the 2nd day of August 2022. Complete copies are available by contacting Ann Peters, Township Clerk (Aug. 12, 2023) 248876