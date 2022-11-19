EXHIBIT A NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE FACI

EXHIBIT A NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS TO FINANCE PROJECTS INCLUDED IN THE DISTRICT’S TEN-YEAR FACILITIES PLAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 533 (DOVER-EYOTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS) OLMSTED COUNTY, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 533 (Dover-Eyota Public Schools), Olmsted County, Minnesota (the “District”), intends to issue its general obligation bonds (the “Bonds”), in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $24,435,000, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 475, as amended, and Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595, as amended. A portion of the proceeds of the Bonds (the “School Building Portion”), in the principal not to exceed $21,730,000 will be used to finance the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities. A portion of the proceeds of the Bonds (the “Facilities Maintenance Portion”) in the principal amount not to exceed $2,705,000 will be used to finance certain projects included in the District’s ten-year facilities plan and related financing costs. A general description of the projects to be financed is as follows: Deferred maintenance projects included in the District’s ten-year facilities plan approved by the Commissioner of Education. The total amount of District indebtedness as of November 1, 2022, is $9,106,000. If these proposed Bonds were issued after that date, the total indebtedness of the District at that time would be $33,541,000. BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 533 (DOVER-EYOTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS), OLMSTED COUNTY, MINNESOTA /s/ Heather Duellman Clerk of the School Board Independent School District No. 533 (Dover-Eyota Public Schools), Olmsted County, Minnesota (Nov. 19, 2022) 122729