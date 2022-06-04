EYOTA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE A public hearing will be held at Eyota City Hall Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Purpose: consider and receive public comment on proposed changes to the Code of Ordinances: Edit: § 153.076 PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENTS: STANDARDS OF DEVELOPMENT. Add an exception to the minimum parcel size requirements, delete the requirement the 50% of required open space be common open space, delete the reference to “common” in the requirements for Dimension, Physical Characteristics, Usable Common Open Space, Remaining Portion, Required Trees and Appropriate Buildings, Structures and Improvements, and renumber sections accordingly. Proposed ordinance amendments can be found online at www.eyota.govoffice.com or upon request. Any person desiring to speak will be given an opportunity to do so, with pandemic safety procedures. Submit written comments to City of Eyota at 38 South Front Street SW, or PO Box 328, Eyota, MN 55934. /s/ Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (June 4, 2022) 70519