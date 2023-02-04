EYOTA CITY PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HE

EYOTA CITY PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE A public hearing will be held at Eyota City Hall, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Purpose: consider and receive public comment on proposed changes to the Code of Ordinances: Edit: § 72.04 GENERAL PERMIT REQUIREMENTS. All-Terrain Vehicles Changing to read: (E) speed limit for all vehicles will be posted speed limits. Edit § 31.15 VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT CONTINUED; APPOINTMENT OF OFFICERS. Changing (B) (C) and (E) to eliminate the Chief Training Officer be exclusively appointed by the city as a hired position. The Chief Training Officer will be recommended by the Fire Department, confirmed/appointed by the City Council, and regulated as are the other officers. Proposed ordinance amendments can be found online at www.eyota.govoffice.com or upon request. Any person desiring to speak will be given an opportunity to do so. Submit written comments to City of Eyota at 38 South Front Street SW, or PO Box 328, Eyota, MN 55934. /s/ Marlis Knowlton Clerk/Treasurer (Feb. 4, 2023) 184096