Filing Notice MARION TOWNSHIP Notice is hereby given by the Town Board of Marion Township, County of Olmsted, State of Minnesota, that filing for the office of Town Treasurer (2 year term) and Town Supervisor (3 year term) and Town Supervisor (2 year term) shall open on January 3, 2023, and close at 5:00pm on January 17, 2023. Filing shall be at the office of the Town Clerk (507-288-6834) at 2850 Oakview Ct SE. The filing fee is $2.00. Given under my hand this 13thDay of December 2022. Janet Hoffmann Town Clerk