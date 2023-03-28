Forfeiture Tax Notice 2023

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION State of Minnesota Property Records and Licensing Revenue Department County of OLMSTED COUNTY, MN TO: ALL PERSONS WITH A LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE You are hereby notified that the parcels of real property described below and located in OLMSTED COUNTY, MN, were bid in for the state on 05/09/2016, at the tax judgment sale ofland for delinquent taxes for year 2015. The followinginformation is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal descriptionand the parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below. Total Tax Names of Owners, Taxpayers, Parcel# +Penalties & Interested Parties Description of property (+Cents) ROCHESTER CITY RP 64.01.24.005743 $5,865.33 PRI MORRIS,MICHAEL 726 7 AVE SE 726 7 AVE SE ROCHESTER MN 55904 ROCHESTER MN 55904 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 EAST ROCHESTER ADD-PART TORREN LOT-001 BLOCK-019 W82FT LOTS 1 AND 4 BLK 19 CD RP 64.01.24.005743 $5,865.33 SHELSTAD,MELVYN and DEBRA 8546 18 AVE NW 726 7 AVE SE ROCHESTER MN 55901 ROCHESTER MN 55904 SECT-01 TWP-106 RANGE-014 EAST ROCHESTER ADD-PART TORREN LOT-001 BLOCK-019 W82FT LOTS 1 AND 4 BLK 19 The time for redemption of the parcels of real property listed above from the tax judgment sale will expire 60 days after service of this notice and filing of proof thereof in the county auditor’s office, or May 8, 2023 whichever is later. Theredemption must be made in the county auditor’s office. FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF THE LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA. The amounts listed above must be paid on or before May 8, 2023. Inquiries about the delinquent tax proceedings described above can be made to the OLMSTED COUNTY, MN Property Records and Licensing Revenue Department at507.328.7636. Witness my hand and official seal this day of March 2, 2023. /s/ Mary Blair Hoeto Property Records and Licensing Revenue Department Olmsted County Auditor OLMSTED COUNTY, MN 151 4TH ST S.E. ROCHESTER, MN 55904-3715 Forfeiture Tax Notice For Year 2018 NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION State of Minnesota Property Records and Licensing Revenue Department County of OLMSTED COUNTY, MN TO: ALL PERSONS WITH A LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE You are hereby notified that the parcels of real property described below and located in OLMSTED COUNTY, MN, were bid in for the state on 05/13/2019, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for year 2018. The followinginformation is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal descriptionand the parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below. Total Tax Names of Owners, Taxpayers, Parcel # +Penalties & Interested Parties Description of property ($+cents) ROCHESTER CITY PRI RP 64.02.44.021833 MEWHORTER,PATRICK 107 10 1/4 ST SE 107 10 1/4 ST SE ROCHESTER MN 55904 ROCHESTER MN 55904 SECT-02 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SUNNYSIDE ADD LOT-016 BLOCK-003 LOT 16 BLK.3 PRI RP 64.35.23.065964 $23,079.08 MCCANN,PAULA 5316 SOUTHWOOD DR SW 5316 SOUTHWOOD DR SW ROCHESTER MN 55902 ROCHESTER MN 55902 SECT-35 TWP-106 RANGE-014 SOUTHERN WOODS 5TH TIH CIC190 LOT-002 BLOCK-002 LOT 2 BLK.2 PRI RP 74.32.12.005341 $15,282.01 KUNKEL,JOSEPH W and LORI A 752 41 AVE NW ROCHESTER MN 55901-6650 752 41 AVE NW ROCHESTER MN 55901 SECT-32 TWP-107 RANGE-014 DIAMOND RIDGE LOT-011