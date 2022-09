Free Senior Low-Income Wills Clinic. Friday, October 7 th , 2022 @ the Rochester Public Library. Have your Will, Health Care Directive, and Power of Attorney drawn up by a local attorney at no cost, if you qualify as low-income. Please call Victoria at Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, 507-287-2036. First come, first served, so call immediately; spots fill quickly. (Sept. 24, 2022) 104675