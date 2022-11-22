HAVERHILL PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Interim Use Permit Request The Haverhill Planning Commission will hold public hearings at the Haverhill Town Hall, 4000 55th Ave NE, Rochester, MN on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 after 7:00 PM regarding: An application for an interim use permit on a 155.34 +/- acre parcel of property zoned A-1; Agricultural Protection District. The interim use permit would allow the owner/applicant to replace an existing mobile home with a new mobile home. Partial Legal Description: Parcel #: 73.23.21.033528 – This parcel contains the W1/2 of the NE1/4 of section 23 TWP – 107 Range - 13 & the E1/2 of the NW1/4 of section 23 TWP – 107 Range - 13 Less 4.66 +/- acres in the NW corner to the State of Minnesota. Applicant/Property Owner: William & Tamera Schmidt– 6480 Viola Road NE, Rochester, MN 55906 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Haverhill Township For: Joseph Mahoney, Clerk (Nov. 22, 2022) 123679