HAVERHILL PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT REQUEST The Haverhill Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Haverhill Town Hall, 4000 55th Ave NE, Rochester, MN on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 after 7:00 PM regarding: An application for a conditional use permit to expand the uses on a parcel of property within an Ag/RC Agricultural Resource Commercial District on a 3.2-acre parcel. The current conditional use permit (HHCUP-06-04) allows for a lawn and garden supply store and nursery. The applicants are requesting to add a contractor’s storage yard in addition to the current use. Partial Legal Description: Parcel #: 73.06.12.074627 Part of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 6, T107N R13W, Olmsted County. Applicant/Property Owner: Mathiowetz Properties, 30676 County Rd 24, Sleepy Eye, MN 56085 Property Address 2580 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN 55906 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Haverhill Township For: Joseph Mahoney, Clerk (Dec. 21, 2021) 14906