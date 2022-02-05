HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT V

HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT VARIANCE REQUEST On Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 after 7:30 pm the Haverhill Township Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at the Haverhill Town Hall, 4000 55th Ave NE, Rochester, MN regarding: An application for a variance to the accessory building size limitation in the R-1; Low Density Residential Zoning District. Section 10.22 of the Haverhill Township ordinance limits the size of an accessory structure on R-1 zoned lots larger than two acres to no more than 1,500 sq.ft.. The applicants would like to construct an accessory structure of 2,400 sq.ft., requiring a variance to the ordinance of 900 sq.ft.. Partial Legal Description: Parcel #: 73.32.43.033669 In the SE1/4 of Section 32. Located on the north side of College View Road East, approximately 300 feet east of the intersection of Sunnydale Lane SE and College View Road East. Site Address: 3727 College View Road East – Rochester, MN - 55906 Applicant & Property Owner: Charlie & Andrea Roshon – 3727 College View Road East – Rochester, MN – 55906 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Haverhill Township For: Joseph Mahoney, Clerk (Feb. 5, 2022) 30186