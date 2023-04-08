Haverhill Township Olmsted County, MN Cr

Haverhill Township Olmsted County, MN Crushed Rock Quotes Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of Haverhill Township in Olmsted County, Minnesota will receive quotes for crushed rock class 2 delivered and spread until 8:00 PM at the Haverhill Town Hall, in said town on the 19th day of April, 2023. Current MnDOT “Standard Specifications For Construction” shall apply. The Town Board may at its discretion, measure or require the contractor to measure in units other than the unit specified as the basis of payment. Factors for conversion from one basis to another shall be established by the township. In submitting this proposal it is understood that the Town Board requires that the material shall be delivered and spread no later than June 30, 2023. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and re-advertise at a later date. Given under my had this 4th day of April, 2023. Joe Mahoney, Clerk 6225 College View Road East Rochester, MN 55904 Jerome Lawler, Deputy Clerk 2921 70th Ave NE Eyota, MN 55934 (April 8, 2023) 211921