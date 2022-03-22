HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Rezone to Special District and Home-Business Conditional Use Permit The Haverhill Township Planning Commission will hold public hearings at the Haverhill Town Hall, 4000 55th Avenue NE, Rochester, MN, 55906 on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, after 7:00 p.m. regarding; Rezone to Special District: An application to rezone a 75-acre parcel of property from A-1; Agricultural Protection District to AP-SD; Agricultural Preservation – Special District. The Special District is established under the provisions and land development policies for development under the authority of Section 8.10 Special Districts within the Haverhill Township ordinance. The intent of the district is to allow for the subdivision of the existing farmstead dwelling from this 75-acre parcel wherein a non-farm dwelling parcel has already been subdivided. If the Planning Commission acts on this application and sends it forward to the Town Board, the Haverhill Town Board will consider said application at their next regularly scheduled Town Board meeting on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022, after 7:30 pm. Owner/Applicant: JoAnn Stina Dubbels – 5831 51st Street NE – Rochester, MN 55906 Partial Legal Description: Parcel #: 73.15.11.046419 SECT-15 TWP-107 RANGE-013 75.00 AC N1/2 NE1/4 LESS S466.7FT W466.7FT SD N1/2 NE1/4 SEC 15-107-13 – Located at the northeast corner of the intersection of 51st Street NE and County Road #11. Home-Business Conditional Use Permit: An application for a conditional use permit that would allow the operation of a home-based lawn care/snow removal business from within a proposed new accessory structure on the 4.25-acre parcel that is zoned R-1: Low Density Residential. Owner/Applicant: Charlie and Andrea Roshon – 3727 Collegeview Road East – Rochester, MN 55906 Partial Legal Description: Parcel #: 73.32.43.033669 In the SE1/4 of Section 32. Located on the north side of College View Road East, approximately 300 feet east of the intersection of Sunnydale Lane SE and College View Road East. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. Haverhill Township By: Joseph Mahoney, Clerk (March 22, 2022) 43295