HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Ordinance Amendment The Haverhill Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Haverhill Town Hall, 4000 55th Avenue NE, Rochester, MN, 55906 on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, after 7:00 p.m. regarding; A potential amendment to Section 5.00, E. Standards for Farmstead Dwellings of the Haverhill Township Ordinance. Section 5.00, E., 8. of the ordinance states; “No farmstead dwelling may be separated from a farm into a non-farm lot if a non-farm dwelling has already been split from the farm parcel.” This criterion does not exist in the Olmsted County ordinance, nor does it exist in any of the other Agricultural Zoning Districts of the Haverhill Township ordinance. The purpose of the farmstead dwelling criteria are to allow an existing farmstead dwelling to be subdivided from the tillable land thereby allowing the owner to sell the tillable land and the dwelling separately, without creating additional dwelling density. If the Planning Commission acts on this amendment and sends it forward to the Town Board, the Haverhill Town Board will consider said amendment at their next regularly scheduled Town Board meeting on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022, after 7:30 pm. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. Haverhill Township For: Joseph Mahoney, Clerk (March 26, 2022) 45435