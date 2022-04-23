HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Rezone Request The Haverhill Township Planning Commission will a hold public hearing at the Haverhill Town Hall, 4000 55th Avenue NE, Rochester, MN, 55906 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after 7:00 p.m. regarding; An application to rezone approximately 136 acres from A-1; Agricultural Protection District to A-2; Agricultural Protection District to allow for the potential subdivision of one 40-acre farm building site and two 5 acre non-farm building sites with the residual farm parcel containing an existing dwelling. Owner: Cory Penz – 4939 48th Street NE – Rochester, MN 55906 Partial Legal Description: Parcel #: 73.16.14.077190 136.11 acres lying in the NE1/4 of Section 16 across 48th Street NE from the Meridian Health complex. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. Haverhill Township For: Joseph Mahoney, Clerk (April 23, 2022) 54930