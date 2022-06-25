HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION N

HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Accessory Building Size Conditional Use Permit On Tuesday, July 5th, 2022, after 7:00 p.m. the Haverhill Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Haverhill Town Hall, 4000 55th Avenue NE, Rochester, MN, regarding: An application for a conditional use permit on a ten-acre parcel of property zoned A-4; Urban Expansion District that would allow the construction of an accessory building that would increase the cumulative total of accessory building space to be greater than the 1,500 sq.ft. allowed by the ordinance. Without a conditional use permit the A-4; Urban Expansion District limits the cumulative area of accessory structures, on a parcel larger than three acres, to no more than 1,500 sq.ft., the applicant is asking to increase that to 2,208 sq.ft. requiring a variance to the ordinance of 708 sq.ft.. Owner/Applicant: Randy Lehman – 3525 Collegeview Road East – Rochester, MN 55906 Partial Legal Description: Parcel #: 73.32.34.033673 Located in the southeast corner of the SW1/4 of Section 32 approximately one-half mile east of the intersection of County Roads #9 and #22. On the north side of County Road #9/Collegeview Road East. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. Haverhill Township By: Joseph Mahoney, Clerk (June 25, 2022) 76069