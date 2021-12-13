iling Notice Marion Township Notice is h

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Published December 13, 2021 01:42 PM
iling Notice Marion Township Notice is hereby given by the Town Board of Marion Township, County of Olmsted, State of Minnesota, that filing for the office of Town Clerk (2 year term) and Town Supervisor (3 year term) shall open on December 28, 2021, and close at 5:00pm on January 11, 2022. Filing shall be at the office of the town Clerk at 2850 Oakview Ct SE. The filing fee is $2.00. Given under my hand this 9th day of November 2021. Janet Hoffmann Town Clerk (Dec. 4, 2021) 10346

