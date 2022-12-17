IMPACT OF ASSESSMENTS CITY OF BYRON 2023 STREET IMPROVEMENTS Available at Hearing Held: JANUARY 10, 2023 The impact of the improvement is to provide necessary and desirable facilities for public use. The impact of the assessments for the improvement is to make benefitted properties and their owners responsible for paying the costs of the improvement over time, not the public at large. The extent of the impact of the assessments depends upon the amount assessed. A reasonable estimate of the total amount assessed is $376,200. This estimate is approximately 20% of the eligible costs of the improvements. The City reserves the right when actually levying assessments to assess up to the full costs of the improvement, which may exceed estimates available at the time of the hearing on the improvement. The following is a description of the methodology the City intends to use to calculate individual assessments for affected parcels per residential equivalent unit. The City intends to levy the assessments after the project is bid, which may be about April, 2023. Using this methodology, the assessment for a typical mill & overlay lot will be about $1,260. The assessment for a typical reclaim & pave lot will be about $4,786. The City reserves the right when actually levying assessments to modify or depart from this methodology to the extent the City deems appropriate. (Dec. 17 & 24, 2022) 131245