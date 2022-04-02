Important Information About Oronoco Town

Important Information About Oronoco Township’s Local Board of Appeal and Equalization “If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, contact Joshua Denisen at 507.328.7395 or denison.joshua@co.olmsted.mn. us. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after speaking with the assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization.” NOTICE OF ORONOCO TOWNSHIP LOCAL BOARD OF APPEAL AND EQUALIZATION Date/ Time: Monday, April 18, 2022; 4:30 to 5:00pm How to attend: In-person at Oronoco City Hall, 115 2nd St. NW, Oronoco; or by conference call: 507.328.7930; Access code 786421288 Lucy Shonyo, clerk (April 2, 2022) 41743