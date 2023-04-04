Important Information Regarding Property Assessment This may affect your 2024 property taxes. The Board of Appeal and *Equalization for Cascade Township will meet, at Cascade Township Hall, on April 18, 2023 from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office, at (507) 328.7670 or email propertyweb@olmstedcounty.gov, to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization. No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint. Given under by hand this􀁷 day of February 2023. /s/ Sara Rudquist Clerk of Cascade Township (April 4, 2023) 210322