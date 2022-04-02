IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING PROPERTY ASSESSMENT This may affect your 2023 Property Taxes The Open book – Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting for the City of Byron will be held on April 11, 2022 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, in a virtual format. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office at (507) 328.7662 or email ryan.kraft@olmstedcounty.gov, to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor’s office, you may appear at the county board of appeal and equalization meeting. A review of your property, with your assessor’s office, is encouraged prior to an appearance at the county board of appeal and equalization. No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified of such complaint. (April 2, 2022) 41744