IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REG

IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No: 55-CV-23-1579 Case type: Other Civil – Torrens In the matter of the Petition of The Nature Conservancy, a District of Columbia nonprofit corporation; and The Trust for Public Land, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation authorized to do business in Minnesota as The Trust for Public Land., Inc. for an Order Amending the Legal Description contained in Certificate of Title No. 39885.0. under Minn. Stat. 508.71 Subd. 2. and for Issuance of New Certificate of Title as to the amended description ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE TO: Phillip D. Scot and Karen L. Scott; Steven Wayne Hanna and Sherrie M. Hanna; Stephanie L. Safgren and Chad K. Jorgensen; Wayne M. Decklever and Rose Decklever; MNU LLC; Justin G. McNeilus and Stephanie McNeilus; James M. Daley Revocable Living Trust; Leora M. Daley Revocable Living Trust; Nancy Lee Love Chilson; The Tempus Fugit Trust dated May 6, 2021; Lyall E. Peterson a/k/a Lyle E. Peterson; Malmer W. Peterson a/k/a Melmer W. Peterson; Lucille P. Gibson; Robert D. Peterson; and Earl G. Peterson Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled matter, IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 6th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, and then, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, show cause, if there is any, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows: That the Registrar of Titles, shall cancel Certificate of Title No. 39885.0 and, lieu thereof, enter a new Certificate of Title in the names of The Nature Conservancy and The Trust for Public Land, Inc., as tenants in common, in fee simple, for the land described as: The Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 107 North, Range 15 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota. AND The West Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 107 North, Range 15 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota. AND The Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 107 North, Range 15 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota. AND That part of the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 107 North, Range 15 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota, lying east of the Zumbro River. AND The east 8 rods of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 107 North, Range 15 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota. AND That part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 107 North, Range 15 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota, lying north of the Zumbro River. AND That part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 107 North, Range 15 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota, lying west of the Zumbro River; EXCEPT: That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and that part of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, and that part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, all in Township 107 North, Range 15 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of said Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3; thence South 00°09’33” East, assumed bearing, along the east line of said Northwest Quarter, 1078.09 feet; thence South 47°22’42” West 467.35 feet to the point of beginning; thence South 38°04’39” West 370.51 feet; thence South 00°02’03” West 512.09 feet; thence North 88°40’29” West 2150.46 feet; thence North 72°23’00” West 107.30 feet; thence South 43°45’00” West 88.20 feet; thence North 84°30’00” West 98.15 feet; thence North 21°15’00” West 105.36 feet; thence North 34°20’00” West 84.65 feet; thence North 14°15’00” East 136.60 feet; thence North 24°26’00” East 168.24 feet; thence North 53°00’00” East 124.00 feet; thence North 31°42’00” West 133.17 feet; thence North 35°45’00” West 123.78 feet; thence North 43°00’00” West 86.65 feet; thence South 74°19’00” West 180.10 feet; thence North 78°00’00” West 77.00 feet; thence North 35°15’00” West 231.45 feet; thence North 10°33’00” West 218.90 feet; thence South 76°39’14” East 756.38 feet; thence South 09°48’ 10” West 253.90 feet; thence North 87°25’16” East 730.37 feet; thence South 00°05’26” East 318.99 feet; thence North 89°52’09” East 1033.49 feet; thence South 00°13’54” East 134.32 feet; thence South 90°00’00” East 250.67 feet; thence North 00°06’37” West 557.45 feet to the centerline of the Township Road; thence northeasterly 227.31 feet along a non-tangential curve, concave to the northwest, said curve has a radius of 700.00 feet, a central angle of 18°36’19”, and the chord of said curve bears North 58°43’12” East 226.31 feet; thence North 74°48’52” East, not tangent to said curve, 132.55 feet; thence southwesterly 123.46 feet along a non-tangential curve, concave to the northwest, said curve has a radius of 450.00 feet, a central angle of 15°43’12”, and the chord of said curve bears South 33°34’29” West 123.08 feet; thence South 48°33’51” East 249.89 feet to the point of beginning. 1. The new Certificate of Title shall be subject to the memorials on Certificate of Title No. 39885.0 the last of which is T37270, but free from the memorial of this Order. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order to Show Cause be served: (a) at least 10 days before the hearing upon the above-named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action; (b) at least 14 days before the hearing upon each of the above-named nonresidents by sending a copy of this Order to the nonresident’s post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested; (c) upon each of the above-named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the last known address of the party and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the address of such party as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated; (d) upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat., Chp. 302A, 303, 317A, 322A, 322B, or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. § 5.25. Approved as to form: Dated:05/01/2023 /s/ Frank J. McAnulty Examiner of Titles Joseph F. Chase JUDGE OF THE DISTRICT COURT