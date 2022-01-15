INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #535 ROCHEST

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #535 ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING School Board Regular Meeting This upcoming Rochester Public School Board Meeting will be held at the Edison Building, 615 7th Street SW, Rochester, MN 55902 at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 utilizing interactive technology for two board members to also participate from locations at 671 East Gulf Drive, 1-B-1, Sanibel, FL 33957 and 6078 Adobe Road, Twenty nine Palms, CA 92277. The School Board Agenda and supporting documents can be found here. The School Board’s meeting schedule, recaps of meetings, and more are available at rochesterschools.org. The Rochester Public School Board is meeting in person and distanced with use of technology. School Board Policy 808 requires all persons wear face coverings at in person school board meetings within the Edison Building. Exceptions to this requirement can be found in Policy 808. The District will attempt to arrange spaces to allow physical distancing. Sanitizing surfaces before meetings and between different users is strongly recommended, and materials to sanitize between presentations will be available. School Board meetings will also be live-streamed at www.youtube.com/ISD535 for anyone wanting to watch a meeting live from their own location and/or watch a meeting playback. The School Board welcomes input from our community. The best way to share your thoughts and ideas with Board members is through email. To contact all RPS School Board members, please email SchoolBoardMembers@rochesterschools.org. District stakeholders have opportunity to address the Board directly during “Comments to the Board” at a Regular School Board meeting. To schedule a speaking time at Comments to the Board, please email meseverson@rochesterschools.org by 3:00 on the day of a meeting to reserve a time-slot. The process for Comments to the Board can be found here: https://www.rochesterschools.org/about-us/school-board/public-comment. Comments to Board are not live-streamed or taped for later viewing. (Jan. 15, 2022) 23341