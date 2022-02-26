Kalmar Annual Meeting Kalmar Townships A

Kalmar Annual Meeting Kalmar Township’s Annual Meeting will be held in the Town Hall on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1PM where the tax levy for 2023 will be set and other necessary business prescribed by law will be conducted. The Township election will follow from 3PM to 8PM for a 3 year term Supervisor position. In case of bad weather, the Meeting and Election will be held the following Tuesday, March 15, 2022, same location and times. Contact the Town Clerk at 507-319-7947 for any questions. (Feb. 26, 2022) 36421