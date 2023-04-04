KALMAR TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTI

KALMAR TOWNSHIP BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Variance Request On Monday, April 17th, 2023, after 6:15 p.m. the Kalmar Township Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at the Kalmar Town Hall, 8507 Town Hall Road NW, Byron, MN, regarding: An application for a variance to allow the subdivision of four acres from a 40+/- acre farm size dwelling parcel to allow a dwelling to exist on 36+/- acres which would be considered a non-farm size dwelling parcel. The Kalmar ordinance allows one non-farm dwelling parcel per quarter-quarter section and there are already two non-farm size dwelling parcels within this quarter-quarter section. Owner & Applicant: Chad Andrist & Katherine Trelstad-Andrist – 5907 County Road #105 NW – Byron, MN 55920 Location: Parcels #: 750841084885 and 750932084888 Located primarily in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 08-107N-15W on the west side of County Road #105 NW immediately adjacent to the Bearwood Event Center. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. Kalmar Township For: Bob Suchomel, Clerk (April 4, 2023) 209709