KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTI

KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Zone Change Requests NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Kalmar Township Planning Commission will hold two public hearings on Monday, December 20th, 2021 after 6:00 PM regarding: Rossman Zone Change: An application to rezone approximately 20.58 acres in the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 1 Kalmar Township, from A-2; Agricultural Protection District to Ag/RC lili Agricultural Resource Commercial land intensive low impact. This will allow for limited commercial uses generally related to agriculture. Owner & Applicant: James and Brenda Rossman, 6806 75th Street NW, Oronoco, MN 55960 Partial Legal Description/Location: Part of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 1 T107N, R15W, Olmsted County MN The land located at the southwest corner of 75th Street NW and County Road 158 NW in Douglas, Olmsted County, MN Morris Memorial/Montgomery Meadows Special District Map Amendment An application to change a 1.16 acre parcel from Montgomery Meadows Special District Agricultural Resource Commercial to Montgomery Meadows Special District Residential to allow for the conversion of a building into a dwelling. Owner & Applicant Morris Memorial, 6300 14th Street Byron, MN 55920 Location and Partial Legal Description Located off the second entrance coming from the east into the Leashes and Leads property, building on west side of driveway That part of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ described as follows: Commencing at the NW corner of the NE ¼ S 89°45’45” E along N line NE ¼ 1076.22 ft to the point of the beginning then S 00°11’15” W 279 ft then N 89° 48’45” E 355.30 ft then N 00° 11’15” E 279 ft to N line NE ¼ then S 89°48’45” E along N line 355.3 ft to the point of the beginning less the W 151.23 ft thereof Sec 36-107-15 Kalmar Township For: Bob Suchomel, Clerk (Dec. 4, 2021) 10517