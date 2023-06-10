KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTI

KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Rezone Request This public hearing, previously advertised for Monday, June 19th, 2023, has been rescheduled because of a government holiday conflict on the 19th. Therefore, on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, after 6:15 p.m. the Kalmar Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Kalmar Town Hall, 8507 Town Hall Road NW, Byron, MN, regarding: An application to rezone 36.58 acres from A-2; Agricultural Protection District to A-3; Agricultural District. The owner/applicant recently applied for a variance that would allow their dwelling to exist on 36.58 acres instead of the 40-acres as required in the A-2 District. The Board of Adjustment heard the request and tabled their decision, recommending that the applicants seek to instead rezone the parcel to A-3 which allows a farm size parcel of 35+ acres. Owner & Applicant: Chad Andrist & Katherine Trelstad-Andrist – 5907 County Road #105 NW – Byron, MN 55920 Location: Parcels #: 750841084885 Located primarily in the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 08-107N-15W on the west side of County Road #105 NW immediately adjacent to the Bearwood Event Center. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. Kalmar Township For: Keith Stanich, Clerk (June 10, 2023) 231595