KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTI

KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Rezone Request On Monday, July 17th, 2023, after 6:15 p.m. the Kalmar Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Kalmar Town Hall, 8507 Town Hall Road NW, Byron, MN, regarding: An application to rezone approximately 38.67 acres from A-2; Agricultural Protection District to A-3; Agricultural District. The A-2 District in Kalmar Township requires 40 acres to be considered a buildable farm size parcel. The A-3 District only requires 35 acres to be considered a buildable farm size parcel. In the future the applicant would like to be able to build a house on his 38.67 acres which would require the A-3 zoning. Owner & Applicant: Alba Farm, LLC – Mikel Prieto – 7534 Valleyhigh Road NW – Byron, MN 55920 Location: Parcels #: 751431085845 Located primarily in the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 and the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 14-T107N-R15W on the south side of Valleyhigh Road NW/County Road #4 NW approximately one mile east of the intersection of County Road #4 NW and County Road #3 NW. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. Kalmar Township For: Keith Stanich, Clerk (July 4, 2023) 238921