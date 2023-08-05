KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTI

KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING On Monday, August 21st, 2023, after 6:15 pm the Kalmar Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Kalmar Township Town Hall, 8507 Town Hall Road NW, Byron, MN 55920 regarding: Conditional Use Permit Request An application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to operate a dog kennel as a home-based business in the Montgomery Meadows Special District (MM Special District). The dog kennel will be in a proposed 4,500 sq.ft. building. The proposed building will be located immediately to the north of the applicant’s home on a separate parcel, as shown on Olmsted County property records maps. The applicant is requesting one additional access to Paint Road NW, a private road. The MM Special District permits dog kennels as an allowed use. The application does not include sanitary sewer, water or office space improvements for the proposed building. The applicant has proposed that employees use the existing restroom facilities and office space at the current residence. It is proposed that all employees will reside at the existing residence. Please note that this area is covered by an orderly annexation agreement. Location: Parcel # 75.36.12.087726, 6387 Paint Road NW, Byron, MN 55920 (existing residence) Parcel #75.36.12.084689, (proposed dog kennel location) Owner/Applicant: Ruth and Jerry Fischer, 6387 Paint Road NW, Byron, MN 55920 Consulting Engineer: WSE Massey, 1765 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Cascade Township For, Keith Stanich, Clerk (Aug. 5, 2023) 246798