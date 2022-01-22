KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTI

KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Conditional Use Permit Request The Kalmar Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Kalmar Town Hall, 8507 Town Hall Road NW, Byron, MN 55920 on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after 6:00 p.m. regarding; An application for a conditional use permit to allow for the construction of a driveway across floodplain soils. Section 9.02 of the Kalmar Township Zoning Ordinance allows the placement of fill within the floodplain only after the receipt of a conditional use permit. Owner: Joe Bernard, 1921 Sandcherry Ct. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 Location: Proposed residence – SW ¼ of NW ¼ Section 2, T107N, R15W. Proposed Driveway - Easterly edge of NW ¼ of NW ¼ Section 2, T107N, R15W. Olmsted County, MN All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. Kalmar Township For: Bob Suchomel, Clerk (Jan. 25, 2022) 25625