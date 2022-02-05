KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTI

KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Interim Use Permit On Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, after 6:00 PM the Kalmar Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Kalmar Town Hall, 8507 Town Hall Road NW, Byron, MN, regarding: An application for an interim use permit to allow for the continued use of a dwelling which is not a part of the approved general development plan for Montgomery Meadows Special District. The structure, located at 6200 14th Street NW and known as the guard house, has been continuously resided in. The application is to allow for its continued use as a dwelling until the property is annexed to the City of Rochester. Owner & Applicant Morris Memorial, 5524 Logan Street SE, Rochester, MN, 55904. Location and Partial Legal Description Located approximately 1200 feet west of the intersection of 60th Ave NW and 14th Street NW on 14th Street NW. The first driveway on the south side of the road coming from the east into the Leashes and Leads property, building on east side of driveway. Part of the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 36 T107W R15N Addressed as 6200 14th Street NW, Byron, MN 55920 Kalmar Township For: Bob Suchomel, Clerk (Feb. 5, 2022) 30180