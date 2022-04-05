KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTI

KALMAR TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Conditional Use Permit Request The Kalmar Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Kalmar Town Hall, 8507 Town Hall Road NW, Byron, MN 55920 on Monday, April 18th, 2022, after 6:00 p.m. regarding; An application for a conditional use permit to allow for the construction of a driveway across floodplain soils. Section 9.02 of the Kalmar Township Zoning Ordinance allows the placement of fill within the floodplain only after the receipt of a conditional use permit. Owner: Jessup DeCook – 1444 13th Street NW – Byron, MN 55920 Location: Part of the N1/2 of the SW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 15, and the SE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 15, and the SW1/4 of the SW1/4 Section 14. On the east side of County Road #3 NW approximately 630 feet north of the intersection of County Road #3 NW and Town Hall Road NW. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comment to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Ave SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902 or by calling 507-529-0774. Kalmar Township For: Bob Suchomel, Clerk (April 5, 2022) 48404